State B boys: Missoula Loyola locks down Wolf Point, locks up title berth

GREAT FALLS — Missoula Loyola faced arguably their stiffest challenge of the season in the State B semifinals, pulling away late for a win over Wolf Point to clinch a spot in Saturday's state title game. The Rams await the winner of Malta and Bigfork.

Missoula Loyola 63, Wolf Point 48

Missoula Loyola is one win away from history.

The Rams (24-1) took care of business in the semifinals, dropping Wolf Point 63-48 on Friday night to advance to the program’s fourth ever state title game. Loyola is 0-3 in those contests but are playing some incredible in Great Falls.

Loyola hasn’t faced a lot of challenges during the regular season. Their 23 wins against Class B competition all came by double-digits. The Wolves (22-4) were a formidable opponent after a remarkable season in the Northern B.

“This is great for us because we know that when we came here knowing it's not going to be easy,” said sophomore Ethan Stack. “There’s just so many teams that deserve to be here. So every game is going to be a challenge. But we especially needed that before the championship game, because that’s the one we need for sure.”

Through two games, Stack has put together a strong resume for tournament MVP. In Friday’s win, he scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds. Stack scored 31 points in Thursday’s first round win against Lodge Grass.

Reynolds Jhonston added 14 points in the win, while Raef Konzen scored 10.

The Rams led throughout, but Wolf Point was able to keep it close through timely buckets and a high volume of three point shots. The Wolves were once again led by senior Juliun Benson with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Kelby Bauer added 12 points.

Now Loyola heads to Saturday’s champion for the first time since 2019 where they will face either Malta or Bigfork. With a chance to add state championship hardware to the school’s trophy case, for the first time in Loyola history.

“It means a lot, especially for Coach (Scott) Anderson. My drive is for him,” Stack said. “This whole team, our seniors are just a great environment. I want to do it for all these guys. And that’s what it’s going to take tomorrow to walk away with a win. A lot of grit, a lot of effort doing it for your brothers.”

(This article will be updated)

