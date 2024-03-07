State AA boys: Bozeman Gallatin holds off Butte, Great Falls CMR upsets Missoula Hellgate

MISSOULA — The Class AA boys basketball state tournament started with two thrilling first-round games Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.

Bozeman Gallatin, the second seed out of the East, held off West No. 3-seed Butte 71-65 in the first game, and Great Falls CMR, the East's No. 4 seed, upset Missoula Hellgate, the Western division champion, 55-54 in overtime in the second game.

The Raptors and Rustlers will meet in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Butte and Hellgate will play a loser-out game at 12 p.m. Friday.

PHOTOS: FIRST ROUND OF THE STATE AA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IN MISSOULA

Bozeman Gallatin 71, Butte 65

Bozeman Gallatin held Butte to just two second-quarter points en route to a 71-65 win Thurday.

The Raptors and Bulldogs played an entertaining back-and-forth first quarter, with Butte ultimately taking a 17-13 lead into the second quarter. But the Bulldogs made just 1 of 11 field goals in the second, as Gallatin took a 29-19 lead into halftime to take control.

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.

Jack Repscher scored 22 points to lead the Raptors, who also got 12 points from Troy Hugs and 11 from Mac Melin.

Hudson Luedtke (22 points), Tocher Lee (13) and Torre Tempel (12) all finished in double figures for Butte, which made six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to get within five late in the game.

Great Falls CMR 55, Missoula Hellgate 54, OT

Jonah Van Tassell came up with big play after big play to help Great Falls CMR to a 55-54 overtime upset win over Missoula Hellgate.

Van Tassell hit a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left that sent the Rustlers and Knights to overtime tied at 46. In overtime — after Easton Sant gave Hellgate a 54-53 lead on an offensive rebound and putback off his own missed free throw with 18 seconds remaining — Van Tassell was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than 10 seconds left in the game. He hit 2 of the 3 free throws to give CMR the one-point win.

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.

Van Tassell finished the game with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 5-of-9 effort from 3-point range. Dean Blair had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, and River Wasson had 10 points, four of which came on dunks, including a thunderous alley-oop to start the overtime session.

Hellgate, the reigning state champion, fell behind at one point by 10 points thanks in part to a 3-of-14 shooting effort to start the game. The Knights, though, re-took the lead in the fourth quarter, as Sant (11 points), Zane Gillhouse (10) and Parker Link (10) each finished with double-digit points.

This story will be updated.