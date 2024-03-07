Photos: First round of the State AA boys basketball tournament in Missoula

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin defeated Butte in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR defeated Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next