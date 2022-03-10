State AA boys: Billings Skyview tops Kalispell Glacier, 51-46

(Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with game recaps and video highlights.)

BILLINGS - Two-time defending State AA champion Billings Skyview is marching into the semifinals once again.

The Falcons held off a late surge from Kalispell Glacier to win 51-46 and seal a trip to Friday's semifinals inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

Skyview held a 44-37 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Glacier trimmed it to two on multiple occasions in the final minute, including 46-44 with 47 seconds remaining. Glacier elected not to foul, however Skyview's Payton Sanders converted a three-point play with 30.3 seconds remaining to put the Falcons up five.

Glacier answered back with a quick basket by Ty Olsen, then Skyview threw the ball away on the ensuing possession. A 3-point try by Will Salonen, however, came up short and Sanders corralled the rebound before being fouled and icing the game from the foul line.

Skyview led by nine at halftime and stretched it to 11 early in the second quarter, but Glacier hung around and chipped away at the Falcon lead before pulling within one possession late.

Sanders led Skyview with 20 points and four assists. Lane love added 14 for the Falcons. Glacier was led by Noah Dowler's 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Skyview is in Friday night's semifinal at 6:30 p.m., while Glacier drops to loser-out action.

