State AA boys: Billings Skyview, Helena High advance to semifinals

BOZEMAN — The State AA tournament tipped off in Bozeman and the boys field is wide open. Four games on the Thursday schedule to determine participants in Friday's semifinals. Every team in the field has at least four losses, making for what should be a very competitive tournament.

Billings Skyview 53, Helena Capital 41

Billings Skyview (15-5) opened the Class AA state tournament with a 53-41 first round win over Helena Capital (11-10) to clinch a spot in Friday’s semifinals.

Camble Bjornstad, who came in averaging just six points per game, led the Falcons with a season high 19 points, four assists and three steals.

The Bruins jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter before Skyview responded with a 15-4 run to close the first frame with a 16-11 lead. The Falcons led the rest of the way, pushing the lead to as many as 12 points in the third quarter.

Capital went on a 6-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to close the gap to four points with two minutes left in the game, but Skyview didn’t blink. A pair of steals led to slam dunks from Tayshaun Williams to slam the door and preserve the win. Williams finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

"We really emphasize playing together and working as a unit,” Williams said. "And so just being really close with each other and trusting in each other, trusting the process, that really helped us to pull away."

The Bruins were led by Brenton Belzer with 16 points, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Skyview outrebounded Capital 32-19 and didn’t allow a single second chance point.

It’s the first state tournament appearance for many of the players on the Skyview roster and getting a win at state was a big step for this team.

“I hink our whole season this has been our goal,” Bjornstad said. "So now that we're actually doing it and competing and have the first one under the belt, it was a great team win. And just the excitement, the atmosphere, all the parents, I mean it just feels amazing.”

Skyview will play Helena in the 3:30 p.m. semifinals, while Capital will head to the consolation bracket to face Billings Senior Friday at 9 a.m.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tayshaun Williams goes up for a layup.

Helena 60, Billings Senior 50

In their first state tournament game since the 2018-19 season, the No. 1 ranked Helena Bengals topped Billings Senior 60-50 to advance to Friday’s Class AA semifinal.

After falling behind early, Jaxan Lieberg turned in a typically virtuoso performance with 24 points including a fast break slam dunk and three pointer in the closing minutes of the game to secure the win.

"I mean it's our first state tournament. So we just came a little nervous,” Lieberg said. "I think once those nerves came came off of our team, I think we just gelled together and played our game."

The Broncs jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Bengals responded with a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game and take a lead they would never relinquish. Senior pulled within five points in the third quarter but Helena never let them get any closer, silencing any momentum built by the Broncs.

“Our defensive effort today was was fantastic. You know, we had a few breakdowns,” said Helena head coach Brandon Day. "But for the most part, the guys played really well and I'm super proud of their efforts."

Tevin Wetzel added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals while Eli Peterson scored eight points and grabbed seven boards in the win.

Zynan Zikoski led the Broncs with 14 points with Brody Allen adding 10 points.

Helena advances to face Billings Skyview in the semifinals on Friday at 3:30 p.m., while Senior will take on Helena Capital in loser-out action at 9 a.m.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tevin Wetzel (5) drives against a Senior defender.

This story will be updated