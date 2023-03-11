Watch Now
State A boys: Dillon Beavers punch ticket to title game

Dillon takes down defending state champions Butte Central
Grace Lawrence
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 10, 2023
BOZEMAN — Behind a stellar second-half shooting performance, the Dillon Beavers ended Butte Central's chances to two-peat in State A Friday night. The Beavers await the winner of (1E) Fergus and (4W) Hamilton.

Dillon Beavers 62, Butte Central Maroons 53

After missing last year's State A championship, the Dillon Beavers are returning to the title game for a second time in three years.

Dillon trailed Butte Central by two points to end the first half, but behind an 11-for-20 shooting (55%) performance in the final two frames, the Beavers advanced to Saturday's State A title game with a 62-53 victory.

The Beavers jumped out in front early with an 8-2 run and led for most of the first half, but a Jack Keeley three-pointer with five minutes remaining tied the game at 20.

Central's Eric Loos scored the go-ahead floater to lead 22-20 at the half.

Dillon's success on the three-point line (5-10) in the final two frames built as much as a 14-point cushion for the Beavers ultimately punching their ticket to the State A championship game.

The Beavers were paced by Caden Hansen who scored a team-high 15 points, while Eli Nourse followed with 13.

Centrals' Dougie Peoples led all scorers with 21 points, while Kyle Holter recorded a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

