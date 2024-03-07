State A boys: Butte Central, Lewistown handle business in opening round

BUTTE — Back in familiar territory, Butte Central and Lewistown advanced with first-round victories Thursday morning at the Class A boys state basketball tournament at the Civic Center.

Butte Central pushed past Glendive 56-42 to make it to to the state semifinals for the fifth time in the past six seasons and for the 14th time out of 18 tourney trips in Brodie Kelly's 20 seasons as coach. Lewistown, the defending state champion, started fast and rolled to a 62-49 win over Columbia Falls, making it back to the semis for the third straight year.

The Maroons and Eagles will square off Friday in a rematch of a thrilling title game from 2022, when a deep Dougie Peoples buzzer-beater lifted Central to the crown.

Butte Central 56, Glendive 42

A left-wing 3-pointer by Owen McPartland with 2:32 left in the first quarter put Central up 13-2, but Glendive climbed back into it on the strength of a zone defense that led to points on the other end.

The Red Devils took a 20-19 lead in the second quarter on a spinning layup (and subsequent free throw) by Ethan Rivas and led 25-24 at the break.

The third quarter, though, belonged to the Maroons. A sweeping shot in the lane by Parker Robertson gave Central a 31-25 lead midway through the frame. A 3 by Ryan Peoples, a basket off a steal by Zane Moodry and another McPartland triple had the Maroons up 41-26 late in the third.

Glendive managed just three points in the third quarter as the Maroons adjusted. Jack Keeley finished with a double double of 14 points and 13 rebounds before departing with an apparent left ankle injury in the fourth. McPartland had 15 points and Joshua Sutton 12 for the Maroons.

Rivas' 11 points led Glendive. Carter Amsler and Cyrel Eaton each had eight for the Red Devils, who look to stay alive in loser-out action Friday.

Lewistown 62, Columbia Falls 49

Lewistown won its fourth straight postseason game in defense of last season's state title to set up a semifinal clash with Butte Central. The Eagles, still riding the momentum from their somewhat unexpected run to the Eastern divisional title two weeks ago, jumped ahead 19-2 after the first quarter against Columbia Falls and the game was never in doubt after that.

A an off-balance runner by Maxx Ray put the Eagles in front 13-2 in the first quarter, and Kason Brown beat the buzzer with a jump shot to end the frame as Lewistown led by 17.

The win marks a third consecutive semifinal appearance for the Eagles. Lewistown entered this season in transition mode while dealing with football injuries, the graduation of standout Royce Robinson and the transfer of prolific scorer Fischer Brown to a Utah prep school.

The Eagles won just six regular-season games but the team continues to play its best basketball at the right time. Ray led the way with 17 points while Big Sandy transfer Wylee Snapp had 12 points and seven rebounds. Trajan Sparks added 10 points.

Jace Hill's 23 points paced Columbia Falls, which will play Glendive in loser-out action Friday. Cody Schweikert had 13 points before fouling out.

