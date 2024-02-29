Southern C boys: Melstone, Broadus move into semifinals

MILES CITY — Melstone and Broadus moved on to the semifinal round of the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament with quarterfinal wins Thursday.

Melstone got a 62-33 win over Roberts, while Broadus worked out a 39-32 win over Custer-Hysham. Harlowton-Ryegate and Bridger advanced to the semifinals with wins on Wednesday.

Melstone 62, Roberts 33

Nolan Kamerman scored 35 points as Wibaux blitzed Roberts 62-33 in a quarterfinal game of the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament Thursday.

Kamerman made 14 of 24 attempts from the floor and 7 of 10 from the free throw line. Teammate Niklas Muffler added 11 points, five assists and four steals, as the Broncs racked up 16 steals in the game.

Nate Weber scored 10 points to lead Roberts, which falls into loser-out play. The Rockets will play Custer-Hysham at 9 a.m. Friday.

With the win, Melstone is into the semifinal round, where it will play Broadus at 5 p.m. Friday.

Broadus 39, Custer-Hysham 32

Broadus earned a 39-32 win over Custer-Hysham in a defensive battle in the quarterfinal round of the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament Thursday.

Neither team shot particularly well — Broadus was just 38.5% for the game, while Custer-Hysham was 21.2% — but the Hawks found just enough offense to advance to the semifinal round. Broadus will play Melstone at 5 p.m. Friday.

Josh Rasmussen scored 12 points to pace the Hawks, who also got four points and 11 rebounds from Jaxon Bilbrey.

Custer-Hysham, which will next play Roberts in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday, was led by Jake Snively with nine points.