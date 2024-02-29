Southern C boys: Custer-Hysham, Harlowton-Ryegate, Bridger open with wins

MILES CITY — Custer-Hysham, Harlowton-Ryegate and Bridger started the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament with wins Wednesday.

Custer-Hysham rallied past Absarokee 47-37, Harlowton-Ryegate pummeled Plevna 57-31 and Bridger eked out a 47-42 win over Jordan.

Custer-Hysham 47, Absarokee 37

Custer-Hysham outscored Absarokee 20-4 in the fourth quarter en route to a 47-37 win at the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

The Rebels trailed 33-27 after three quarters but dominated the fourth quarter to advance to the quarterfinals, where they'll play Broadus at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Absarokee falls to loser-out action and will play Jordan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, Custer-Hysham capitalized on 20 Absarokee turnovers that led to 16 points. Ryatt Fraser scored a game-high 12 points for the Rebels, who also got 10 points and four steals from Layne Duncan.

Absarokee was led by Jaxson Heimer, who had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Harlowton-Ryegate 57, Plevna 31

Harlowton-Ryegate jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back in a 57-31 win over Plevna in a quarterfinal game Wednesday at the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament.

The Engineers led 18-7 by the end of the first quarter and then extended the lead to 32-12 at halftime and 46-17 after three quarters. Kenyan Davis scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Harlowton-Ryegate, which also got 11 points from Angus Glennie. The Engineers scored 34 points off 20 Plevna turnovers.

Tristan Buerkle and Jordan Paul each scored nine points to pace Plevna.

The Engineers will face Bridger in a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Friday, while Plevna will next play in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Bridger 47, Jordan 42

Gage Goltz poured in 27 points to help Bridger edge Jordan 47-42 in a quarterfinal game at the Southern C boys basketball divisional tournament Wednesday.

Goltz added five rebounds, three assists and two steals to his stat line, while teammate Cade Stingari had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks and Trinden Stromme had nine points and seven rebounds. No other players scored for the Scouts, who won despite making just 1 of 14 3-point attempts. Bridger, though, did have an advantage at the free throw line, going 12 of 19 from the stripe compared to a 5-of-14 effort by Jordan.

The Mustangs also struggled shooting from 3-point range, making just 3 of 17 attempts in the game. Porter Kreider led Jordan with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jayden Saylor added 15 points.

With the win, Bridger advances to Friday's semifinal round. The Scouts will play Harlowton-Ryegate at 3:30 p.m. Jordan, meanwhile, falls to loser-out action and will play Absarokee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.