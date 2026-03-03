Northern C: C-J-I boys, Belt girls earn spots at state in challenge thrillers

GREAT FALLS — Two games. Four teams. A pair state tournament berths on the line.

With seasons hanging in the balance, Monday’s Northern C divisional challenge games in Great Falls delivered two of the most competitive contests of the whole tournaments.

Northern C: CJI boys, Belt girls earn spots at state in Challenge thrillers

C-J-I boys 49, Box Elder 41

Chester-Joplin-Inverness ended Box Elder’s bid for a third straight state title, rallying past the Bears 49-41 in the boys challenge game.

The defending champs controlled much of the first half and built an 11-point lead behind balanced scoring. Kenny Helgeson led Box Elder with nine points, while Jaiden Nault and Noah MacDonald each added six. Santana Wells chipped in six points and Timmy Rosette Jr. added three for the Bears.

But momentum shifted late in the second quarter. A Ryland St. John buzzer-beating three just before halftime cut the deficit to three and ignited the Hawks. From there, C-J-I took control.

St. John was dominant, pouring in a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 8 of 11 inside the arc. Elijah Sanders added 12 points, and Levi Nelson chipped in six as the Hawks shot 46.3% from the floor as a team.

CJI outscored Box Elder in the second half and closed the game with key defensive stops to secure the eight-point win.

The Bears finished 15 of 40 from the field (37.5%) and 6 of 20 from 3-point range.

With the victory, C-J-I advances to the Class C state tournament in Missoula, while Box Elder’s two-year championship run comes to an end.

Belt 48, North Star 37

In the girls challenge game, Belt used a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from North Star 48-37 and return to state for the first time since 2021.

North Star started fast, building a nine-point lead in the opening quarter behind 10 points from Brea Sattoriva and nine from Kamryn King. Madison Bjornstad also finished with nine for the Knights, who shot 37.1% from the field.

The game was tied 26-26 entering the fourth quarter. That’s when Belt took over.

The Huskies opened the final period on a 15-0 run to seize control. Olivia Knudsen led the way with a game-high 12 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting night, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range. June Bock added 10 points, while Aaliyah Gaylord and Dezirae Goodman each scored seven.

Belt finished with 20 made field goals and forced 16 North Star turnovers.

After the tight battle through three quarters, the Huskies’ fourth-quarter surge proved decisive, sealing the victory and a return trip to the Class C state tournament next weekend in Missoula.

