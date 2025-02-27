Northern C boys: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine moves to semifinals

This article will be updated

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 66, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45

The Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine boys used a dominant second half to pull away from Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66-45 in the first round of the Northern C tournament.

Blaze Becker led the way for the Bearcats with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Tyce Smith added 16 points, while Axel Becker scored 13 despite being in foul trouble.

The Hawks built an eight point lead in the first quarter and led 16-12 after the first eight minutes, but were outscored 54-29 the rest of the way.

Elijah Sanders led CJI with 17 points, with Ryland St. John adding 11 in the loss.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford advances to face Fort Benton in the Northern C semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m., while CJI moves to the consolation bracket to face Cascade in loser-out action at 11 a.m.

UP NEXT

Winnett-Grass Range vs. Power-Dutton-Brady, first round, 7 p.m.

Centerville vs. Box Elder, first round, 8:30 p.m.