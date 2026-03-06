Northern B girls: Glasgow, Malta advance to championship game

SHELBY — The Glasgow girls will meet Malta for the fourth time this season in the Northern B championship after the Scotties came from behind to defeat Fairfield 42-29 in the semifinals and Malta took down Poplar 63-36.

WATCH: Malta, Glasgow girls earn spot in Northern B final

Northern B girls: Glasgow, Malta to meet in rivalry divisional championship

Glasgow girls 42, Fairfield 29

Glasgow used a strong second half and a big night from Joely Chappell to defeat Fairfield on Thursday at the Northern B divisional in Shelby.

The Scotties led early but Fairfield stayed within striking distance through a low-scoring first half. Glasgow trailed 9-7 and 18-17 at halftime.

Glasgow began to create separation after the break. Behind a series of buckets from Chappell, the Scotties outscored Fairfield 14–6 in the third quarter to build a 31–24 lead heading into the fourth.

Glasgow closed the game with an 11–5 advantage in the final period to secure the 13-point victory.

Chappell led all scorers with 23 points, knocking down multiple 3-pointers and finishing consistently around the rim. Alexa Ball and Emma Mandeville each added seven points, while Mayzie Yoakam chipped in three and Ava Runner added two.

Fairfield was led by Aubrey Schubarth and Natalie Harrel, who each scored 11 points. Reese McCowan added five points and Rylie Shenk finished with two.

Glasgow, the runner-up in District 2B, will advance to the Northern B title game against rival Malta.

Malta girls 63, Poplar 36

Malta used a balanced scoring attack and a dominant second half to defeat Poplar 63–36 on Thursday.

Poplar jumped on top early, building a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Indians pushed the lead to 19-11 before Malta found a groove and outscored Poplar 18–12 in the period to take a 27–25 lead into halftime.

Malta seized control coming out of the break. The Mustangs held Poplar to just eight points in the third quarter while scoring 17 of their own to stretch the lead to 44–33 heading into the fourth.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Malta's Denvyr Tuss (right) battles for a rebound with Poplar's Cammie Martell.

From there, Malta slammed the door. The Mustangs dominated the final quarter 19–3, turning the game into a comfortable victory.

Neva Jacobson led all scorers with 20 points for the M-Ettes, knocking down four 3-pointers. Kendall Clausen added 14 points, while Emree Stuart finished with 12, Denvyr Tuss chipped in nine, and Hailey Welch added five.

Poplar was led by Cammie Martel with 17 points. Braelyn Nordwick scored six, Neya Moran added four, and Journey Gourneau and Ashlyn Bullchef each finished with two.

The win sets up a winner take all showdown with Glasgow. The Scotties took the first two games of the regular season, but the M-Ettes defeated Glasgow in the District 2B title game last week to make the series 2-1. The fourth matchup will be for a spot at the state tournament.