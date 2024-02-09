Watch Now
No. 2 Missoula Hellgate boys upend Helena High 61-54 on the road

HELENA — It was a battle early and often Thursday night between No. 2-ranked Missoula Hellgate and Helena High. In the end, the Knights prevailed by a score of 61-54 for a Western AA road victory.

Early on, Helena's Tevin Wetzel missed a reverse layup but didn't give up on the play. The ball somehow ended up back in his hands for an easy put-back deuce.

Only a few plays later Hellgate would eventually get on the board when Zane Gillhouse buried a catch-and-shoot 3 in the corner for the Knights, who would go on a first-quarter run that included a couple of smooth Easton Sant floaters to increase their lead to 13-6.

Out of a timeout, Helena responded with a run of its own thanks to Kyler Larson's efforts. Despite a second-half outburst from the Wetzel and teammate Jaxan Lieberg, Hellgate held on

For game highlights, see the video reel above.

