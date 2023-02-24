No. 1 Bozeman completes season sweep of No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin

BOZEMAN — In the second meeting of the season for rivals Bozeman High and Bozeman Gallatin, the Hawks came out on top 74-58. No. 1 Bozeman earned a season sweep of No. 5 Gallatin.

It was also senior day for Gallatin, and before the game the Raptors recognized Garrett Dahlke, Eli Hunter and Logan Springer, who took their home court for the last time.

It was the Hawks from the start, however. Out of the gate, Rocky Lencioni had the first bucket. From there, contributions from seniors Luke Smith and juniors Jake Casagranda and Kellen Harrison led them to a 31-19 lead going into the half.

The Raptors came out of the gate strong in the second, but Bozeman did not let it phase them. They kept their head down and continued to pull away to win 74-58.

“I think it gives us a statement that we can hang with anyone even if people are doubting us,” Smith said after the game. "Definitely gives us a lot of momentum heading into divisionals, and so it's a really great feeling."

Up next is the postseason for Eastern AA. Both teams will in Great Falls for divisionals next week. The Hawks are the No. 1 seed while Gallatin is No. 3.

