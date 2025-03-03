MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for March 3

Divisional tournaments are under way across Montana which means seasons are on the line as teams try to be among the last standing before state tournaments begin.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that athletes electrified arenas with jaw-dropping plays and moments.

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

