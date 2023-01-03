Watch Now
MTN power rankings: High school boys basketball

MTN Sports
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 03, 2023
MTN Sports power rankings

Boys basketball

Jan. 3, 2023

CLASS AA

1, Helena Capital (3-0)

2, Billings West (2-0)

3, Billings Skyview (3-1)

4, Missoula Hellgate (2-1)

5, Helena (2-1)

Around Class AA: Helena Capital is the defending state champion and has started this season unbeaten with three close victories, including a three-point win over Bozeman (in a rematch of last year's title game) and a six-point win at No. 3 Billings Skyview. The Bruins lost star guard Brayden Koch to graduation but are in the top spot for MTN Sports' initial rankings of the 2022-23 season.

CLASS A

1, Lewistown (3-0)

2, Frenchtown (6-0)

3, Butte Central (3-1)

4, Hamilton (5-0)

5, Billings Central (3-1)

Around Class A: Lewistown lost the state title game to Butte Central in heartbeaking fashion last year — on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by the Maroons' Dougie Peoples. With so much talent returning, like Fischer Brown and Royce Robinson, the Eagles are expected to make another run toward a title this year. One coach told MTN Sports: "No one compares to Fergus." Right now, the Eagles are an easy pick for No. 1.

CLASS B

1, Missoula Loyola (5-0)

2, Red Lodge (5-0)

3, Wolf Point (5-0)

4, Bigfork (4-2)

5, Anaconda (5-0)

6, Columbus (4-0)

7, Huntley Project (4-1)

8, Shelby (4-0)

9, Manhattan (4-1)

10, Rocky Boy (4-1)

Around Class B: Missoula Loyola won each of its games before the holiday break by double digits, and the Rams are in possession of MTN's No. 1 ranking as the season resumes this week. Raif Konzen and Ethan Stack have been two of Loyola's top contributors so far. Two-loss Bigfork is in the No. 4 spot, but the Vikings' defeats were to Class A foes Butte Central and Columbia Falls.

CLASS C

1, Lustre Christian (7-0)

2, Harlowton (7-0)

3, Belt (3-1)

4, Big Sandy (6-0)

5, Manhattan Christian (5-1)

6, Centerville (6-0)

7, Bainville (6-0)

8, Heart Butte (4-0)

9, Fairview (3-1)

10, Roy-Winifred (5-1)

Around Class C: Lustre Christian is the trendy No. 1 pick and looks the part early, though several contenders have emerged. Notably, Big Sandy is undefeated and in the No. 4 position despite the drama surrounding its head coaching situation: Pioneers coach Thomas Dilworth was placed on leave in December, a result, Dilworth said, of him discussing his mental health struggles with the team.

