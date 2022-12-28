2022-23 High school boys basketball standings
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:48:28-05
2022-23 boys basketball standings
(Through Dec. 23)
|Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Billings West
|0-0
|2-0
|Billings Skyview
|0-0
|3-1
|Bozeman
|0-0
|2-1
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-0
|2-1
|Great Falls
|0-0
|2-1
|Great Falls CMR
|0-0
|0-2
|Belgrade
|0-0
|0-3
|Billings Senior
|0-0
|0-4
|Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Helena Capital
|0-0
|3-0
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-0
|3-1
|Helena
|0-0
|2-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-0
|2-1
|Butte
|0-0
|1-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-0
|1-2
|Missoula Sentinel
|0-0
|1-2
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-0
|0-3
|Northeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|2-0
|4-1
|Miles City
|1-0
|4-1
|Lewistown
|0-0
|3-0
|Sidney
|1-3
|1-3
|Glendive
|2-3
|2-3
|Southeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|1-0
|3-1
|Lockwood
|1-0
|2-2
|Laurel
|1-0
|1-3
|Livingston
|0-1
|1-3
|Hardin
|0-2
|0-5
|Southwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Frenchtown
|3-0
|6-0
|Butte Central
|3-0
|4-1
|Hamilton
|0-0
|5-0
|Dillon
|1-1
|3-2
|East Helena
|1-2
|3-3
|Stevensville
|0-2
|0-5
|Corvallis
|0-3
|2-4
|Northwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Columbia Falls
|1-0
|4-1
|Polson
|1-0
|2-2
|Libby
|1-1
|3-2
|Browning
|1-1
|1-3
|Ronan
|0-1
|1-2
|Whitefish
|0-1
|1-4
|District 1B
|Conf.
|All
|Shelby
|2-0
|4-0
|Fairfield
|1-0
|3-1
|Cut Bank
|1-1
|3-1
|Conrad
|1-2
|1-4
|Choteau
|0-1
|2-2
|Rocky Boy
|0-1
|4-1
|District 2B
|Conf.
|All
|Wolf Point
|3-0
|5-0
|Poplar
|1-1
|3-1
|Malta
|1-1
|2-3
|Glasgow
|0-1
|1-4
|Harlem
|0-2
|0-5
|District 3B
|Conf.
|All
|Lodge Grass
|1-0
|3-0
|Lame Deer
|1-0
|2-3
|St. Labre
|1-0
|2-3
|Baker
|1-1
|2-2
|Colstrip
|0-1
|0-4
|Forsyth
|0-2
|0-5
|District 4B
|Conf.
|All
|Columbus
|2-0
|4-0
|Huntley Project
|2-0
|4-1
|Red Lodge
|1-0
|5-0
|Roundup
|1-2
|2-4
|Joliet
|0-2
|3-2
|Shepherd
|0-2
|1-4
|District 5B
|Conf.
|All
|Three Forks
|3-0
|3-3
|Manhattan
|2-0
|4-1
|Townsend
|1-1
|4-2
|Big Timber
|1-2
|2-3
|Jefferson
|1-2
|1-5
|Whitehall
|0-3
|2-4
|District 6B
|Conf.
|All
|Missoula Loyola
|2-0
|6-0
|Anaconda
|1-0
|5-0
|Florence
|1-1
|3-2
|Deer Lodge
|0-1
|1-4
|Arlee
|0-2
|4-2
|District 7B
|Conf.
|All
|Bigfork
|3-0
|4-2
|Thompson Falls
|2-0
|4-0
|St. Ignatius
|1-1
|1-3
|Plains
|1-2
|3-3
|Eureka
|0-1
|1-4
|Troy
|0-3
|1-4
|District 2C
|Conf.
|All
|Bainville
|0-0
|6-0
|Savage
|0-0
|4-0
|Circle
|0-0
|5-1
|Fairview
|0-0
|4-1
|Plentywood
|0-0
|3-1
|Froid-Lake
|0-0
|4-2
|Culbertson
|0-0
|2-5
|Westby-Grenora
|0-0
|1-3
|Brockton
|0-0
|1-5
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|0-3
|District 3C
|Conf.
|All
|Lustre Christian
|2-0
|7-0
|Nashua
|1-1
|3-3
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|1-1
|2-5
|Scobey
|1-1
|1-1
|Frazer
|0-0
|0-5
|Dodson
|0-2
|0-3
|District 4C
|Conf.
|All
|Broadus
|1-0
|3-2
|Wibaux
|0-0
|2-2
|Jordan
|0-0
|1-3
|Ekalaka
|0-0
|0-5
|Plevna
|0-0
|0-5
|Terry
|0-1
|5-1
|District 5C
|Conf.
|All
|Harlowton
|1-0
|6-0
|Melstone
|1-0
|3-3
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-0
|3-1
|Custer-Hysham
|0-0
|1-4
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|1-5
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-1
|0-1
|District 6C
|Conf.
|All
|Roberts
|1-0
|3-2
|Park City
|0-0
|4-2
|Fromberg
|0-0
|2-2
|Bridger
|0-0
|2-3
|Plenty Coups
|0-0
|1-2
|Absarokee
|0-1
|0-5
|District 8C
|Conf.
|All
|Centerville
|3-0
|6-0
|Belt
|1-0
|3-1
|Roy-Winifred
|3-1
|5-1
|Winnett-Grass Range
|2-1
|4-1
|Great Falls Central
|1-1
|2-2
|D-G-S-G
|1-2
|2-4
|Hobson-Moore
|0-3
|3-3
|Highwood
|0-3
|2-3
|District 9C
|Conf.
|All
|Big Sandy
|3-0
|6-0
|Box Elder
|2-0
|3-1
|C-J-I
|1-1
|4-1
|Turner
|1-1
|4-1
|North Star
|1-1
|2-2
|Fort Benton
|1-2
|3-2
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-2
|1-4
|Chinook
|0-2
|0-4
|District 10C
|Conf.
|All
|Heart Butte
|2-0
|4-0
|Cascade
|1-0
|3-1
|Simms
|1-0
|2-2
|Dutton-Brady
|0-1
|2-1
|Sunburst
|0-1
|0-4
|Valier
|0-2
|0-4
|District 12C
|Conf.
|All
|Harrison-Willow Creek
|4-0
|5-1
|West Yellowstone
|3-0
|4-1
|Sheridan
|3-1
|4-2
|Ennis
|3-1
|3-3
|Lone Peak
|2-1
|4-1
|Gardiner
|2-1
|3-2
|Manhattan Christian
|1-1
|5-1
|Twin Bridges
|1-3
|1-6
|Lima
|0-3
|0-4
|Shields Valley
|0-3
|0-5
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-4
|0-6
|District 13C
|Conf.
|All
|Drummond
|3-0
|5-1
|Seeley-Swan
|2-0
|4-1
|Philipsburg
|2-0
|4-1
|Darby
|1-1
|3-4
|Victor
|0-2
|2-4
|Valley Christian
|0-2
|0-5
|Eureka
|0-3
|2-4
|District 14C
|Conf.
|All
|St. Regis
|2-0
|6-0
|Charlo
|1-0
|3-2
|Two Eagle River
|1-0
|2-3
|Superior
|0-1
|1-4
|Noxon
|0-1
|0-3
|Hot Springs
|0-2
|1-4
|Alberton
|0-2
|0-5
Note: High school basketball standings will be updated weekly. Please email standings or corrections to sports@ktvh.com.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.