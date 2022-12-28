2022-23 High school boys basketball standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 28, 2022

2022-23 boys basketball standings (Through Dec. 23) Eastern AA Conf. All Billings West 0-0 2-0 Billings Skyview 0-0 3-1 Bozeman 0-0 2-1 Bozeman Gallatin 0-0 2-1 Great Falls 0-0 2-1 Great Falls CMR 0-0 0-2 Belgrade 0-0 0-3 Billings Senior 0-0 0-4 Western AA Conf. All Helena Capital 0-0 3-0 Kalispell Glacier 0-0 3-1 Helena 0-0 2-1 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 2-1 Butte 0-0 1-2 Missoula Big Sky 0-0 1-2 Missoula Sentinel 0-0 1-2 Kalispell Flathead 0-0 0-3 Northeast A Conf. All Havre 2-0 4-1 Miles City 1-0 4-1 Lewistown 0-0 3-0 Sidney 1-3 1-3 Glendive 2-3 2-3 Southeast A Conf. All Billings Central 1-0 3-1 Lockwood 1-0 2-2 Laurel 1-0 1-3 Livingston 0-1 1-3 Hardin 0-2 0-5 Southwest A Conf. All Frenchtown 3-0 6-0 Butte Central 3-0 4-1 Hamilton 0-0 5-0 Dillon 1-1 3-2 East Helena 1-2 3-3 Stevensville 0-2 0-5 Corvallis 0-3 2-4 Northwest A Conf. All Columbia Falls 1-0 4-1 Polson 1-0 2-2 Libby 1-1 3-2 Browning 1-1 1-3 Ronan 0-1 1-2 Whitefish 0-1 1-4 District 1B Conf. All Shelby 2-0 4-0 Fairfield 1-0 3-1 Cut Bank 1-1 3-1 Conrad 1-2 1-4 Choteau 0-1 2-2 Rocky Boy 0-1 4-1 District 2B Conf. All Wolf Point 3-0 5-0 Poplar 1-1 3-1 Malta 1-1 2-3 Glasgow 0-1 1-4 Harlem 0-2 0-5 District 3B Conf. All Lodge Grass 1-0 3-0 Lame Deer 1-0 2-3 St. Labre 1-0 2-3 Baker 1-1 2-2 Colstrip 0-1 0-4 Forsyth 0-2 0-5 District 4B Conf. All Columbus 2-0 4-0 Huntley Project 2-0 4-1 Red Lodge 1-0 5-0 Roundup 1-2 2-4 Joliet 0-2 3-2 Shepherd 0-2 1-4 District 5B Conf. All Three Forks 3-0 3-3 Manhattan 2-0 4-1 Townsend 1-1 4-2 Big Timber 1-2 2-3 Jefferson 1-2 1-5 Whitehall 0-3 2-4 District 6B Conf. All Missoula Loyola 2-0 6-0 Anaconda 1-0 5-0 Florence 1-1 3-2 Deer Lodge 0-1 1-4 Arlee 0-2 4-2 District 7B Conf. All Bigfork 3-0 4-2 Thompson Falls 2-0 4-0 St. Ignatius 1-1 1-3 Plains 1-2 3-3 Eureka 0-1 1-4 Troy 0-3 1-4 District 2C Conf. All Bainville 0-0 6-0 Savage 0-0 4-0 Circle 0-0 5-1 Fairview 0-0 4-1 Plentywood 0-0 3-1 Froid-Lake 0-0 4-2 Culbertson 0-0 2-5 Westby-Grenora 0-0 1-3 Brockton 0-0 1-5 Richey-Lambert 0-0 0-3 District 3C Conf. All Lustre Christian 2-0 7-0 Nashua 1-1 3-3 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 1-1 2-5 Scobey 1-1 1-1 Frazer 0-0 0-5 Dodson 0-2 0-3 District 4C Conf. All Broadus 1-0 3-2 Wibaux 0-0 2-2 Jordan 0-0 1-3 Ekalaka 0-0 0-5 Plevna 0-0 0-5 Terry 0-1 5-1 District 5C Conf. All Harlowton 1-0 6-0 Melstone 1-0 3-3 Broadview-Lavina 0-0 3-1 Custer-Hysham 0-0 1-4 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 1-5 Northern Cheyenne 0-1 0-1 District 6C Conf. All Roberts 1-0 3-2 Park City 0-0 4-2 Fromberg 0-0 2-2 Bridger 0-0 2-3 Plenty Coups 0-0 1-2 Absarokee 0-1 0-5 District 8C Conf. All Centerville 3-0 6-0 Belt 1-0 3-1 Roy-Winifred 3-1 5-1 Winnett-Grass Range 2-1 4-1 Great Falls Central 1-1 2-2 D-G-S-G 1-2 2-4 Hobson-Moore 0-3 3-3 Highwood 0-3 2-3 District 9C Conf. All Big Sandy 3-0 6-0 Box Elder 2-0 3-1 C-J-I 1-1 4-1 Turner 1-1 4-1 North Star 1-1 2-2 Fort Benton 1-2 3-2 Hays-Lodgepole 0-2 1-4 Chinook 0-2 0-4 District 10C Conf. All Heart Butte 2-0 4-0 Cascade 1-0 3-1 Simms 1-0 2-2 Dutton-Brady 0-1 2-1 Sunburst 0-1 0-4 Valier 0-2 0-4 District 12C Conf. All Harrison-Willow Creek 4-0 5-1 West Yellowstone 3-0 4-1 Sheridan 3-1 4-2 Ennis 3-1 3-3 Lone Peak 2-1 4-1 Gardiner 2-1 3-2 Manhattan Christian 1-1 5-1 Twin Bridges 1-3 1-6 Lima 0-3 0-4 Shields Valley 0-3 0-5 White Sulphur Springs 0-4 0-6 District 13C Conf. All Drummond 3-0 5-1 Seeley-Swan 2-0 4-1 Philipsburg 2-0 4-1 Darby 1-1 3-4 Victor 0-2 2-4 Valley Christian 0-2 0-5 Eureka 0-3 2-4 District 14C Conf. All St. Regis 2-0 6-0 Charlo 1-0 3-2 Two Eagle River 1-0 2-3 Superior 0-1 1-4 Noxon 0-1 0-3 Hot Springs 0-2 1-4 Alberton 0-2 0-5 Note: High school basketball standings will be updated weekly. Please email standings or corrections to sports@ktvh.com.

