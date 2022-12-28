Watch Now
2022-23 High school boys basketball standings

Basketball.jpg
MTN Sports
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:48:28-05

2022-23 boys basketball standings

(Through Dec. 23)

Eastern AAConf.All
Billings West0-02-0
Billings Skyview0-03-1
Bozeman0-02-1
Bozeman Gallatin0-02-1
Great Falls0-02-1
Great Falls CMR0-00-2
Belgrade0-00-3
Billings Senior0-00-4

Western AAConf.All
Helena Capital0-03-0
Kalispell Glacier0-03-1
Helena0-02-1
Missoula Hellgate0-02-1
Butte0-01-2
Missoula Big Sky0-01-2
Missoula Sentinel0-01-2
Kalispell Flathead0-00-3

Northeast AConf.All
Havre2-04-1
Miles City1-04-1
Lewistown0-03-0
Sidney1-31-3
Glendive2-32-3

Southeast AConf.All
Billings Central1-03-1
Lockwood1-02-2
Laurel1-01-3
Livingston0-11-3
Hardin0-20-5

Southwest AConf.All
Frenchtown3-06-0
Butte Central3-04-1
Hamilton0-05-0
Dillon1-13-2
East Helena1-23-3
Stevensville0-20-5
Corvallis0-32-4

Northwest AConf.All
Columbia Falls1-04-1
Polson1-02-2
Libby1-13-2
Browning1-11-3
Ronan0-11-2
Whitefish0-11-4

District 1BConf.All
Shelby2-04-0
Fairfield1-03-1
Cut Bank1-13-1
Conrad1-21-4
Choteau0-12-2
Rocky Boy0-14-1

District 2BConf.All
Wolf Point3-05-0
Poplar1-13-1
Malta1-12-3
Glasgow0-11-4
Harlem0-20-5

District 3BConf.All
Lodge Grass1-03-0
Lame Deer1-02-3
St. Labre1-02-3
Baker1-12-2
Colstrip0-10-4
Forsyth0-20-5

District 4BConf.All
Columbus2-04-0
Huntley Project2-04-1
Red Lodge1-05-0
Roundup1-22-4
Joliet0-23-2
Shepherd0-21-4

District 5BConf.All
Three Forks3-03-3
Manhattan2-04-1
Townsend1-14-2
Big Timber1-22-3
Jefferson1-21-5
Whitehall0-32-4

District 6BConf.All
Missoula Loyola2-06-0
Anaconda1-05-0
Florence1-13-2
Deer Lodge0-11-4
Arlee0-24-2

District 7BConf.All
Bigfork3-04-2
Thompson Falls2-04-0
St. Ignatius1-11-3
Plains1-23-3
Eureka0-11-4
Troy0-31-4

District 2CConf.All
Bainville0-06-0
Savage0-04-0
Circle0-05-1
Fairview0-04-1
Plentywood0-03-1
Froid-Lake0-04-2
Culbertson0-02-5
Westby-Grenora0-01-3
Brockton0-01-5
Richey-Lambert0-00-3

District 3CConf.All
Lustre Christian2-07-0
Nashua1-13-3
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale1-12-5
Scobey1-11-1
Frazer0-00-5
Dodson0-20-3

District 4CConf.All
Broadus1-03-2
Wibaux0-02-2
Jordan0-01-3
Ekalaka0-00-5
Plevna0-00-5
Terry0-15-1

District 5CConf.All
Harlowton1-06-0
Melstone1-03-3
Broadview-Lavina0-03-1
Custer-Hysham0-01-4
Reed Point-Rapelje0-11-5
Northern Cheyenne0-10-1

District 6CConf.All
Roberts1-03-2
Park City0-04-2
Fromberg0-02-2
Bridger0-02-3
Plenty Coups0-01-2
Absarokee0-10-5

District 8CConf.All
Centerville3-06-0
Belt1-03-1
Roy-Winifred3-15-1
Winnett-Grass Range2-14-1
Great Falls Central1-12-2
D-G-S-G1-22-4
Hobson-Moore0-33-3
Highwood0-32-3

District 9CConf.All
Big Sandy3-06-0
Box Elder2-03-1
C-J-I1-14-1
Turner1-14-1
North Star1-12-2
Fort Benton1-23-2
Hays-Lodgepole0-21-4
Chinook0-20-4

District 10CConf.All
Heart Butte2-04-0
Cascade1-03-1
Simms1-02-2
Dutton-Brady0-12-1
Sunburst0-10-4
Valier0-20-4

District 12CConf.All
Harrison-Willow Creek4-05-1
West Yellowstone3-04-1
Sheridan3-14-2
Ennis3-13-3
Lone Peak2-14-1
Gardiner2-13-2
Manhattan Christian1-15-1
Twin Bridges1-31-6
Lima0-30-4
Shields Valley0-30-5
White Sulphur Springs0-40-6

District 13CConf.All
Drummond3-05-1
Seeley-Swan2-04-1
Philipsburg2-04-1
Darby1-13-4
Victor0-22-4
Valley Christian0-20-5
Eureka0-32-4

District 14CConf.All
St. Regis2-06-0
Charlo1-03-2
Two Eagle River1-02-3
Superior0-11-4
Noxon0-10-3
Hot Springs0-21-4
Alberton0-20-5

Note: High school basketball standings will be updated weekly. Please email standings or corrections to sports@ktvh.com.

