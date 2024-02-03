Missoula Sentinel boys build big lead, hold off Big Sky to complete season sweep

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel roared out to an early double-digit lead and then held off Missoula Big Sky for a 47-41 Western AA boys basketball win Friday.

The Spartans scored the first seven points of the game and led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 21-5 halftime lead. Sentinel knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including two from Jackson Krueger — his second from 10-plus feet beyond the 3-point line just before the halftime buzzer.

After making only two field goals in the first half, Big Sky — namely Carson Towe — found some footing in the second half. Towe scored all 16 of his points after halftime, knocking down four 3-pointers. Isaiah Reed hit three 3s in the fourth quarter, as Big Sky outscored Sentinel 24-16 over the final eight minutes to keep it close.

But Grady Walker helped Sentinel preserve the win, scoring 12 fourth-quarter points. He finished with a game-high 18 points, while Krueger added nine, all on 3s.

With the win, Sentinel snaps a two-game losing streak and sweeps the season series with Big Sky. The Spartans improved to 7-6 overall (3-6 Western AA). Big Sky, meanwhile, fell to 5-7 overall (2-6 Western AA). Watch highlights from the game in the video player above.