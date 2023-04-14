Missoula Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma commits to Carroll College men's basketball

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky senior Josiah Cuaresma is headed to Helena to continue his basketball career.

Cuaresma announced his commitment to Carroll College on Thursday afternoon via social media as he'll get his opportunity at college basketball.

"I'm very excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College to further my academic and athletic career!" Cuaresma wrote. "Absolute love and appreciation to all who have helped me on my journey so far!"

Cuaresma was a breakout star for the Eagles over the last two years as he took the long road to varsity minutes, but he was handed the keys to the program as a senior and ran with it. In 18 regular season games this year, Cuaresma averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Eagles. He shot the ball at a 44.1% clip from the field and 29.2% rate from deep.

The 6-foot-2 guard has started the past two seasons for Big Sky, and helped lead the Eagles to the State AA tournament in back-to-back seasons, including a third place finish last year. Cuaresma was honorable mention all-conference as a junior and was a first team all-state player as a senior.

Carroll, coached by Kurt Paulson, went 13-14 this past season.