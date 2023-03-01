Manhattan Christian boys basketball working towards goal of back-to-back State C Championships

CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian boys basketball has a standard of winning, but the factor that's more present than any other on and off the court for the Eagles is humility.

They just won the 12C district tournament and the Western C divisional tournament, and are now primed for a final post season run with the goal of becoming back-to-back Class C Champions.

“That’d be really special to be honest," Senior Guard Seth Amunrud said. "To be the first team in school history to go back to back, but, we still got a long ways to go, and a lot of good things to get through before we get there, so we got to keep going to work everyday, getting ready.”

The team steps on to the court everyday with a goal much bigger than themselves. It's how they've found so much success.

“We talk about J.O.Y., often," Head Coach Layne Glaus said. "It’s an acronym. So Jesus first, others second, and and then yourself last. So if we put our faith in Jesus first, and then that leads us to serve others before we serve ourselves, then good things will happen with our team."

And good things continue to happen. On the court, the team has managed so much late-season success the past two years through one key factor.

“I think it’s all about the depth on the team," Amunrud noted. "Because one night a guy might not be on, but just having a bunch of different guys that are ready to go at any given night any player on this team can step up and have a great game.”

The team has a core group of seniors who will be able to run it back one last time in just a few days – and not one moment is taken for granted.

“It would just be really special to win it one more time with these fellow seniors,” Amunrud said.

The team will take the court in Billings next week to try and complete the major feat of becoming back-to-back champions.