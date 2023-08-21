Lewistown hoops star Fischer Brown transferring to Utah prep school for senior year

BILLINGS — Last year, sharpshooting guard Fischer Brown helped Lewistown ascend to the top of Class A for the first time in more than 40 years. Now he's on his way to a prep school out of state for what he hopes are greener pastures and greater opportunities.

Brown confirmed to MTN Sports that he is leaving Lewistown to spend his senior year of high school playing basketball at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. The news first appeared on social media on Monday.

Reigning Montana POTY Fischer Brown is headed to Wasatch 🐅 the Tigers found a GEM 💎 @FischerBrown24 pic.twitter.com/FptLZvH8G1 — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) August 21, 2023

The Wasatch program competes in the renowned National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC), which is currently made up of 10 schools across the country, including IMG Academy and Montverde Academy in Florida, and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

With this move, Brown's goal is to improve his recruiting profile and draw interest from a larger pool of college programs, which he said has been difficult despite playing on the AAU circuit since his freshman year.

"I don't want to say things haven't gone the way I'd hoped, but it's been difficult to get out there when a lot of these colleges don't think Montana quite has the same level of basketball that other states do," Brown, 18, said during a phone conversation Monday afternoon.

"I disagree with that. I think they don't give us enough credit here. But we get labeled as the JV group of the nation, and that makes it a little hard both playing wise and recruitment wise on my end. I've wanted to push myself to the best of my ability, and (Wasatch) competes on a national scale, and that's really intriguing to me."

The lanky, 6-foot-5 Brown helped Lewistown reach two Class A state title games, including a victory in last year's championship — a 54-47 win over Dillon to cap a perfect 24-0 season and take home the school's first boys title since 1979.

As a junior, Brown averaged 23.1 points (a school record), 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game, and shot 42.3% from the arc. He scored a career-high 54 against Hardin on Feb. 16.

For his career with the Eagles, Brown averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot 39.5% from 3. He was name MaxPreps' Montana boys basketball player of the year for the 2022-23 season.

Losing a player of Brown's caliber is not ideal for Lewistown, but coach Scott Sparks says he and the team — and the community at large — are backing Brown 100%.

"It's a great opportunity for him," said Sparks. "This should help him get what he deserves. I have no doubt he's a D-I guy. We will support him and wish him well."

Brown, whose father Justin played at Montana State from 1998-2001 after a standout career at Helena High, noted the changes in college recruiting just in the past few years as a factor in his decision. Wasatch plays on a national stage.

Brown said he's proud to be leaving Lewistown on top.

"I would say I'm extremely, extremely grateful for the way Lewistown has treated me," Brown said. "A huge thank you to coach Sparks. The guy has done everything in his power to make me a better basketball player and a better person. That's what makes him a great coach.

"Lewistown will always be home to me. When I look back at high school most of my memories will be of that undefeated season. It's something you dream of, and I'm just so glad I got to be a part of it. It's a great way to go out."

