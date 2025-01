BOZEMAN — Bozeman grabbed the first crosstown win of the boys basketball season over rival Gallatin 44-36 on Thursday night.

The Hawks held a narrow 21-18 lead going into halftime but pulled away in the second for the win.

Bozeman's Kash Embry had a game-high 20 points to lead his team to the win. Warner leFeber followed with nine points for the Hawks.

The two teams will meet again in the regular-season finale on Feb. 28.

For full highlights of Thursday's game, click the video above.