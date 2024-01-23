Huntley Project's 'competitive' Cook twins leading explosive Red Devils

WORDEN — Huntley Project junior twins Jake and Parker Cook are leading one of the most potent offenses in Class B boys basketball.

In fact, Parker recently crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career and has had games of 41 and 39 points this year. Both brothers give a lot of credit to new Red Devils head coach Buddy Windy Boy and the freedom players are given.

“He's just very open. Everyone has the green light," Jake said. "You shoot it, you aren't going to get yelled at. If you don't shoot it, you're going to get yelled at."

“It's fast-paced and we get a lot of shots off. And we've been making our shots," Parker said.

Naturally, there’s been competition between the brothers their whole lives. Jake is the younger of the two by 14 minutes, though he is bigger, and when you ask who is the better hooper, there’s some disagreement.

“He'll say him, but I can do things he can't do and he can do things I can't do," Jake said. "I've been bigger than him. I've always been the more athletic one, so he's had to work a little harder to get where he's at and it's working for him."

“I am," Parker said when asked who the better basketball player is. "(We're) competitive, and neither one of us can guard the other, so it's win by two to 30."

Jake and Parker have been basically inseparable since birth, whether that be playing video games or basketball, and they’re relishing their time together.

“It's been really special, especially since we don't know where we're going after high school. We're trying to make the most of the last few years together," Parker said.

Jake said he’s the cleaner of the two and can put down more food, but it’s been Parker filling up the scoring column so far.

The twins have a big test this Friday night when they welcome in Red Lodge, who’s unbeaten and No. 2 in the MontanaSports.com Power Poll.