MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 22

MTN Sports
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jan 15, 2024
BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 20:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Boys basketball

(Through games of Jan. 20)

Class AA

1. Bozeman (9-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (8-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2)

4. Billings West (6-3)

5. Billings Skyview (5-4)

Class A

1. Hamilton (12-0)

2. Dillon (9-2)

3. Lockwood (8-2)

4. Billings Central (9-1)

5. Butte Central (9-2)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (11-0)

2. Red Lodge (10-0)

3. Malta (8-1)

4. Arlee (9-1)

5. Manhattan (11-1)

6. Lodge Grass (9-1)

7. Columbus (10-2)

8. St. Labre (10-1)

9. Cut Bank (8-3)

10. Fairfield (10-2)

Class C

1. Scobey (12-0)

2. Box Elder (12-0)

3. Savage (11-1)

4. Custer-Hysham (11-0)

5. Manhattan Christian (10-1)

6. Winnett-Grass Range (11-1)

7. Lustre Christian (11-1)

8. Plentywood (11-1)

9. C-J-I (9-1)

10. Lincoln (9-0)

