MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 22

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 20: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Jan. 20) Class AA 1. Bozeman (9-0) 2. Missoula Hellgate (8-1) 3. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2) 4. Billings West (6-3) 5. Billings Skyview (5-4) Class A 1. Hamilton (12-0) 2. Dillon (9-2) 3. Lockwood (8-2) 4. Billings Central (9-1) 5. Butte Central (9-2) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (11-0) 2. Red Lodge (10-0) 3. Malta (8-1) 4. Arlee (9-1) 5. Manhattan (11-1) 6. Lodge Grass (9-1) 7. Columbus (10-2) 8. St. Labre (10-1) 9. Cut Bank (8-3) 10. Fairfield (10-2) Class C 1. Scobey (12-0) 2. Box Elder (12-0) 3. Savage (11-1) 4. Custer-Hysham (11-0) 5. Manhattan Christian (10-1) 6. Winnett-Grass Range (11-1) 7. Lustre Christian (11-1) 8. Plentywood (11-1) 9. C-J-I (9-1) 10. Lincoln (9-0)



