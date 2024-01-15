MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 22

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 20:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Jan. 20)
Class AA
1. Bozeman (9-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (8-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2)
4. Billings West (6-3)
5. Billings Skyview (5-4)
Class A
1. Hamilton (12-0)
2. Dillon (9-2)
3. Lockwood (8-2)
4. Billings Central (9-1)
5. Butte Central (9-2)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (11-0)
2. Red Lodge (10-0)
3. Malta (8-1)
4. Arlee (9-1)
5. Manhattan (11-1)
6. Lodge Grass (9-1)
7. Columbus (10-2)
8. St. Labre (10-1)
9. Cut Bank (8-3)
10. Fairfield (10-2)
Class C
1. Scobey (12-0)
2. Box Elder (12-0)
3. Savage (11-1)
4. Custer-Hysham (11-0)
5. Manhattan Christian (10-1)
6. Winnett-Grass Range (11-1)
7. Lustre Christian (11-1)
8. Plentywood (11-1)
9. C-J-I (9-1)
10. Lincoln (9-0)