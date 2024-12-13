Helena High, Helena Capital boys look to fulfill expectations as season tips off Saturday

HELENA — The Helena High and Helena Capital boys basketball teams both tip off their seasons Saturday afternoon at home.

“You know, pretty good,” Helena head coach Brandon Day said of how his team’s preseason had gone. “The boys are coming together well. We have some good senior leadership. And a little bit of experience coming back — which I’m excited about.

“They’re gelling. And the chemistry is definitely one of our strengths this year. So, I’m hoping that it shows on the court.”

But to get a better feel for that “team chemistry,” MTN Sports asked the players how they viewed their preseason.

“I think we've got a good team this year,” said Helena senior shooting guard Jaxan Lieberg. “Our chemistry is really good. I mean we’ve been growing up, playing together — not on the same team in high school — but we’ve been growing up outside of that, playing together. And it’s just going to be a really fun year.”

Fellow Helena senior Tevin Wetzel said his role on the team includes fostering that team chemistry.

“Lead the team, change the culture,” said Wetzel of his role. “And really focus on being a brotherhood and being there for each other.”

Across town, the Capital Bruins were also preparing for their season.

“Our expectations here at Capital basketball are always the same,” said Capital head coach Guy Almquist. “That we make sure we get better each and every day so that we can be the best version of ourselves at the end of the year.

“And hopefully make a run in the state basketball tournament. And that’s what we’re going to be doing this year.”

For the four Bruin seniors figuring to play prominent roles on this year’s team, the season will carry with it some extra weight.

“I’m just looking forward to, you know, it’s my senior season, my last season to play with my friends, and the guys that I’ve played with this whole year,” said Capital senior shooting guard Brenton Belzer. “And you know, (we’re) kind of hoping to make the state tournament (and) make a run at it this year.”

