HELENA — The Helena High and Helena Capital boys basketball teams hosted season-opening games Saturday afternoon on their respective home floors.

The Bengals defeated the Bozeman Hawks 72-53, moving to 1-0. Meanwhile, the Bruins fell 50-46 to the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors, falling to 0-1.

Both Helena teams' seasons continue Friday night with road trips to Billings. The Bengals take on Billings West while the Bruins play visitor to Billings Senior.