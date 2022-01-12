Helena Capital's Brayden Koch signs to Carroll College Men's Basketball

HELENA — Though he announced his commitment to the Carroll College Fighting Saints in August, Brayden Koch made it official on Tuesday signing his letter of intent to join the Fighting Saints next fall.

Very excited to announce that I will be committing to Carroll College! I would like to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, and teammates that have supported me through the process. Go Saints!💜💛 @CCSAINTSMBB #Committed #FightingSaints #hometownkid pic.twitter.com/vUzuv6fD9W — Brayden Koch (@braydenkoch1) August 27, 2021

Koch, a senior for Helena Capital, ranks second in Class AA for the 2021-22 season in points per game averaging 27 points, averages just over four rebounds and two assists per game according to MTSportsMemories.com.

Koch has also been lights out from the floor in his final season at the high school level shooting 63% from the floor.

Though Koch is standing out so far for the Helena Capital Bruins in his senior season, the Helena Capital Bruin has arguably been one of the best players in Class AA over the last two years finishing third in total points scored his junior season, while averaging four rebounds and nearly 2.5 steals per game.

The Carroll College men's basketball team is currently ranked second in the NAIA with a 16-2 record.