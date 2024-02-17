Helena Capital boys tie school record in 90-58 win over Kalispell Flathead

HELENA — Helena Capital tied a school record for most points scored in a game during a 90-58 victory over Kalispell FLathead.

The Bruins tied the mark and snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to big performances by two of their leaders.

Guard Merek Mehelish caught fire, shooting 10 of 12 from the field en route to 24 points while his senior teammate, Kyler Meredith, had a double double of 15 points and seven assists. Mehelish and Meredith each had 12 points in the first half.

Capital will host Kalispell Glacier on Saturday while Flathead will travel to play Helena High, also on Saturday.

