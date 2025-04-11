Great Falls High boys basketball coach Bob Howard announces retirement after 22 years with Bison

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High boys basketball coach Bob Howard submitted his resignation and is retiring after 22 years leading the Bison, according to a media release from Great Falls Public School activities director Mike Henneberg.

During his tenure, Howard's teams finished in the top four at the Class AA state tournament on five different occasions, highlighted by a state championship in 2006. Howard was named Montana Coaches Association coach of the year in 2006 and was a finalist for national coach of the year in 2018.

He is a 2019 inductee into the MCA Hall of Fame. Howard’s coaching career started in 1986 and included stops in Fromberg, Dutton, Conrad, Browning, Spokane, Wash., and Great Falls CMR before his extended stint at Great Falls High.

Howard's youngest son Brendan was a two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year in 2016 and 2017 and his oldest son Bobby was on the 2006 Class AA championship team before a standout four-year career at Montana State.

A true basketball family, Bob’s wife Kathleen (McLaughlin) is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for Montana State women.

Howard coach several All-State players and had many go to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

“The GFPS Athletic Department and Great Falls High School thank coach Howard for his years of dedication to the athletes of Great Falls High and the sport of basketball. Bob is one of a kind, and one of the remnants of a dying breed of coaches who live and breathe the sport of basketball,” Henneberg stated in the release.

"His teams were renowned for their effort and hard, clean play and took a tremendous amount of pride in representing Great Falls High and the east side of Great Falls. We will miss him and wish him the best in his retirement.”

The vacant head boys basketball position will be advertised beginning April 15 with a closing date yet to be determined.

Interested parties can visit gfps.k12.mt.us for details. Applications will be submitted via the GFPS website.

