Great Falls CMR boys push crosstown win streak to 7 games, 66-39 over Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR boys basketball team continued its recent dominance with a 66–39 win over Great Falls High on Thursday.

The Rustlers (8-2), who have now won seven straight meetings against the Bison, jumped out early behind sophomore Miles Duda. Duda scored a game-high 18 points, helping CMR build an 11–2 lead in the opening minutes.

Great Falls High (0-9) responded with energy late in the first quarter. Zander Reeves converted a steal into a fast-break basket, and Noah Fleming knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Bison within two after one.

CMR took control in the second quarter. Drew Etcheberry sparked the run with a steal and outlet pass to Caleb Taylor, pushing the Rustlers’ advantage back to double digits. CMR carried a 12-point lead into halftime.

The Rustlers put the game away in the third quarter. Ben Cunningham scored 14 points, including a strong finish in the lane that stretched the lead to 20. Roman Block added eight points, slicing through the defense for multiple baskets as CMR pulled away.

Elijah Campbell led Great Falls High with 11 points, while Fleming finished with 10.

CMR was paced by Duda’s 18 points, Cunningham’s 14 and Carson Pike’s 13 as the Rustlers cruised to the 27-point victory.

CMR remains unbeaten in the rivalry since 2022.

