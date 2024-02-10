Great Falls CMR boys hit 11 3-pointers in crosstown win

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR boys basketball team hit 11 3-pointers in a 64-42 win over crosstown rival Great Falls High Friday night. The Rustlers completed the season sweep over the Bison.

Four Rustlers scored in double figures in the win. Landon Grosenick led all scorers with 21 points, River Wasson had 16 points, Jonah Van Tassell scored 11 points and Dean Blair added 10 for the Rustlers.

Scotty Klinker was the only Bison player in double figures with 13 points, nine of which came from the free throw line.

CMR jumped out to an 18-4 lead before the Bison cut it to three in the second quarter. Just before half Grosenick hit a buzzer-beating 3 and drew a foul, seizing all the momentum into the second half. The Rustlers improve to 7-7 overall with a 5-5 mark in Eastern AA play. The Bison fall to 2-12 over all with a 1-9 record in league play.

Next up for both teams is a home-and-away series with Bozeman and Gallatin.