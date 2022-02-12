Great Falls CMR boys dominate first crosstown matchup, 59-41

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR boys rolled to a 59-41 victory over Great Falls High in the first crosstown rivalry matchup of the season on Friday night.

The Rustlers jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, and maintained a comfortable lead for much of the game.

Great Falls High made a run in the third quarter sparked by Bison senior guard Sherwin Hayward. He scored on three consecutive possessions, including a four point play that cut the Rustler lead to four.

But CMR closed on a 9-1 run to take a 46-33 lead into the final quarter where they kept their foot on the gas.

Rogan Barnwell led CMR with 15 points, while both Cole Taylor and Gavin Grosenick added 11 apiece.

Cale Gundlach led all scorers with 18 points for the Bison, Hayward added 11 and Garrett Stone scored 10. Great Falls High’s leading scorer Reed Harris was double teams all game, and was held without a field goal and just one free throw.

CMR improves to 8-5 overall, while Great Falls High falls to 7-6.

The game was originally supposed to be played on January 13, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the school district.