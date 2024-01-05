Watch Now
Gallatin tops Skyview; Bozeman beats West in boys basketball to begin conference play

Posted at 10:07 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 00:21:14-05

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin took down Billings Skyview 72-62, and Bozeman beat Billings West 66-51 to open Eastern AA boys basketball play on Thursday night.

Senior Jack Repscher led the Raptors with 17 points in their win, and junior Kale Fasting followed with 15.

Despite the loss, Falcons sophomore Tayshaun Williams led all scorers with 18.

In the Bozeman win, senior Kellen Harrison led his team with 15 points. Seniors Quaid Ash and Chapman Wiehardt, along with junior Kash Embry, all added 14 apiece in the victory.

