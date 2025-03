BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Gallatin boys basketball team beat crosstown rival Bozeman 86-53 on Friday night. This is the second program win against the Hawks for the Raptors since the teams first met in the 2020-21 season.

Gallatin's Grant Vigen led all scorers with 17, and teammate Carter Dahlke followed with 16 points.

For full highlights of the game, click the video reel above.