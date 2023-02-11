Bozeman Gallatin beats Billings Skyview; Bozeman High defeats Billings Senior

BOZEMAN — In another big night of Eastern AA basketball, Bozeman Gallatin beat Billlings Skyview 82-60 and Bozeman High won over Billings Senior, 61-45.

Gallatin jumped out of the gate with some early buckets and were able to maintain a steady lead throughout the game, despite still being without junior big Quinn Clark. Senior Eli Hunter showed out once again for the Raptors to lead them to their big win. They are on the road Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff against Billings Senior.

Bozeman played at the same time down the road against Senior and were also able to maintain a steady lead throughout the game. Chapman Wiehardt had 12 points and made three 3-pointers in the third quarter. And Kellen Harrison led all scorers with 18. Bozeman is at Skyview Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

