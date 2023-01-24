Frenchtown boys, in midst of 'very special' season, look to contend in Class A

FRENCHTOWN — In high school basketball around the state of Montana, it's the contenders that are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, and that includes in Frenchtown as the Broncs boys basketball team is off to a hot start to the season, and they're looking to carry that momentum as the regular season charges on.

The Broncs started the season off 7-0 and currently sit at 10-3 on the season. It's been a strong start for a program looking to take that next step and qualify for the Class A state tournament for the second year in a row.

"I think it came from the sole reason that the coaches let us know that we could be very special this year and go pretty far and make some noise for sure," senior guard Kellen Klimpel said. "I think we came out and did our own game and played the same way we have the past seven years we've been playing together and it's all kind of clicked this year."

There have been a few setbacks, with all of Frenchtown's losses coming on the road to Butte Central, Dillon and East Helena, but the Broncs have used it as fuel to not get complacent. They also have a win over No. 3 Hamilton as well.

It helps that they've known each other for so long too, as it's a group of athletes who have competed together since elementary school.

"It's been by like a flash, it's crazy, it's just gone by so fast," senior forward Connor Michaud, a Montana Tech commit, said. "It's kind of sad but at the same time it's exciting because this is when we're all kind of at our best, and it's fun to just see how we all mesh together after all of those years and keep playing."

For the Broncs, it's about finding that momentum again after a few stumbles, but it's a patient, coordinated group, that gives head coach Brandon Robbins confidence his group can make a run come postseason time. The Broncs last played in a state title game in 2006 and last won a boys championship in 1981.

"The biggest thing that makes this group special to this point is just their unselfishness and how well they play with each other and for each other," said the fourth-year head coach. "We got a couple guys that have been really patient to get their shot at varsity minutes and have been huge and great for us. We've had some really good teams in the past that have helped contribute to build this to what we want to call a program. It's just fun to be a part of getting to see them successful on the court."

