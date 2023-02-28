Isak Epperly's last-second shot lifts Bigfork past St. Ignatius and into State B tournament

RONAN — Isak Epperly hit a falling shot over two defenders with 2.1 seconds left and the Bigfork Vikings topped St. Ignatius 49-47 in a challenge game on Monday evening at Ronan High School to punch their ticket to the State B tournament in Great Falls.

Epperly's basket came as he was attempting to drive in the post. Bulldog defenders surrounded him but he was able to throw the shot up that banked in off the glass. St. Ignatius called timeout and their buzzer-beater heave was no good, sending the Vikings into jubilation as their season lives on.

Epperly finished with 10 points for Bigfork while Nick Walker led the way with 12 and Wyatt Johnson added 11 for the Vikings.

St. Ignatius led 17-15 after a big quarter from Zoran LaFrombois, who had 10 of his 16 points in the quarter. The teams went into halftime tied at 25-25.

Bigfork took over in the third quarter and led 42-33 heading into the final frame. But the Bulldogs were able to mount a comeback, capped by three straight baskets by Cedrick McDonald, including a layup that tied it 47-47 with 56.2 seconds to play.

Bigfork missed its first shot attempt, but got the offensive rebound and called timeout before Epperly's basket that sends the Vikings to Great Falls for the State B tournament which runs March 9-11.

McDonald finished with 17 points. LaFrombois entered the contest with 1,955 career points for the Bulldogs, and his final tally of 16 gives him 1,971 career points, the most in St. Ignatius school history.

