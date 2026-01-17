Electric dunks lift Lockwood boys past East Helena; Lions now 10-0

LOCKWOOD — A pair of electric second-quarter dunks helped Lockwood rally from an early 7-0 deficit to a 68-54 conference win over East Helena on Friday.

Tied 16-16 after the opening quarter, Gabe Ronquillo broke loose in transition for a double-fisted jam to give the Lions their first lead of the night at 21-19. Shortly after, Zicciah Callison-Blake launched for a left-handed jam over a defender helping Lockwood to a nine-point halftime lead on the way to a 10-0 record to open the season.

Watch the 2nd-quarter jams that delivered energy to the Lions:

Electric dunks lift Lockwood past East Helena; Lions now 10-0

Kobe Blake led all scores with 27 points followed by Callison-Blake with 15 and Ronquillo with 12.

DeonDray Ellis, who recently became East Helena's first 1,000-point scorer, led the Vigilantes with 15 points. Ellis was one of four players in double-figures for East Helena.