DeonDray Ellis 1st to reach 1,000 career points for East Helena boys basketball

EAST HELENA — For the first time in program history, East Helena is home to a 1,000-point scorer.

Senior guard DeonDray Ellis now stands alone atop the Vigilante record book as the only boys player with 1,000 career points. But despite reaching that milestone, Ellis isn’t resting on his laurels.

“I mean, I’ve still got some games to go, so hopefully it can get a little higher,” Ellis told MTN Sports at practice Thursday. “(I’ll continue) taking on the leadership role, making sure all the guys are playing hard and making sure we’re all playing as a team. And I just want to keep it going with contributing on both sides of the ball.”

Ellis isn’t just a crafty scorer. He’s also a trailblazer setting an example for the next generation of Vigilantes to follow. East Helena High opened its doors in August of 2020.

“He’s an icon here as far as sports go,” East Helena coach Ty Ridgeway said. “And the community loves him. The school loves him. His teammates love him — as he loves everybody else back. And when the younger generation comes to these games and sees what he accomplished, I think that’s huge for our community.”

Ellis said he never would have sniffed 1,000 career points without the support of his teammates. And Ellis’ teammates said they’re honored to play alongside him.

“I think he’s a great leader, brings a lot of energy to the team,” senior guard/forward Talen Thatcher said. “I mean, he’s a great teammate on the court – always looking for his players around the perimeter. And he’s just a great teammate, even off the court. He’s a great friend. And he’s doing good in the classroom. And I’m really proud of him.”

Ellis will look to add to his career point total during two road games this weekend.

