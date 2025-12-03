East Helena boys looking to improve on last season's state tournament appearance

EAST HELENA — Last season, the East Helena boys basketball team made the Class A state tournament for the first time in school history. And now this season, the Vigilantes are looking to keep that momentum rolling.

East Helena sneaked into last season’s state tournament as the fourth and final seed out of the Eastern A. But this year’s Vigilantes have their sights set much higher.

“That was a great experience for us last year going to the state tournament,” East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said Tuesday at practice. “We’ve been there now. I think the kids are hungrier. They want more. And it’s a hungry group.”

This year’s team returns three of its five starters from a season ago — including Class A’s reigning scoring champ, senior point guard DeonDray Elllis.

“I think the goal is to piggyback off of last year,” said Ellis. “Make it to the state tournament, and you just want to have a little progression each year. So, we’re trying to go get third, second — even win it.”

But what the East Helena players said really gives them belief in their ability to have another historic season is their team chemistry and camaraderie.

“Yeah, the chemistry here is great,” said senior center Andrew Maxness. “I think all eight or nine guys have a great chemistry — on and off the court, in class, out of class. With chemistry on and off, it definitely contributes to on-court. I think we have a very, very good chance of winning state this year.”

East Helena’s season officially tips off Friday night at home against Class B Jefferson.