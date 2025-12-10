Despite no returning starters, Helena boys aim for another trophy-worthy season

HELENA — A season ago, the Helena High boys basketball team had its best year since 2014, taking home a third-place trophy from the Class AA state tournament in Bozeman. Now heading into a new season, the Bengals are looking to keep that momentum rolling.

But doing so will require overcoming the loss of seven seniors — including all five starters from that third-place team.

“Well, we hope to carry the same winning mentality,” Helena coach Brandon Day said. “That group last year did a good job leadership-wise and really showed what it takes in practice and out of practice to be successful. And I think this group has the same potential.”

But while this year’s group is thankful for getting to learn from last year’s team, it is also set on writing its own legacy.

“We’ll just play our game. We have zero returning starters,” said senior shooting guard Cayden Onespot-Danforth. “Some people like to write us off. But it’s just one game at a time. We have to prove ourselves, obviously. But I feel like coaches are just like, play basketball, take practice one day at a time, and just get better every day.”

And a big part of the reason why these Bengals believe they can have another historic season is because of their belief in one another.

“Our team chemistry is great,” said junior guard Gracen Silvonen. “We hoop pretty much every day together. We’re with each other all summer. Eat food together. It’s just ... there's nothing better.”

Helena’s season officially tips off 7 p.m. Thursday at Belgrade.

