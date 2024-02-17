Defense comes up big for Helena High boys in 17-point home victory

HELENA — The Helena High and Kalispell Glacier boys were in search of an important Western AA victory during their matchup Friday at the Bengals' gym. In the end, Helena prevailed in a low-scoring contest, 48-31.

Glacier's big-man duo of 6-foot-3 Cohen Kastelitz and 6-5 Noah Cummings kept the home crowd quiet early as defense showed up for both teams. Despite the last second buzzer-beater by Cummings to end the first quarter, Helena High still led 7-6 heading into the second quarter.

The Bengals came out firing in the second quarter, going on a 15-8 run to close out the first half. Helena seniors Manu Melo, Sam Ark and Kyler Larson took over late in the game to complete the victory.

Helena will turn around and play Kalispell Flathead on Saturday while Glacier will head to Helena Capital, also on Saturday.

