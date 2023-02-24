Great Falls CMR tops Great Falls High 62-60 in thrilling OT crosstown finish

GREAT FALLS — Thursday’s game between the Great Falls High and CMR boys started and ended with a dunk from Rustler senior Tyler Moore.

What happened in between was one of the better crosstown matchups in the recent history of the Electric City rivalry. Moore’s dunk proved the difference, leading CMR to a 62-60 win in an overtime thriller.

Moore, who finished with a game high 23 points, recorded a steal and a two handed flush in the opening seconds for the first points of the game. The Rustlers won the first crosstown matchup 77-50, so it seemed like a precursor to another runaway win.

But the Bison had other ideas.

Great Falls High controlled much of the game behind the inside play of Keaton Stuckman (20 points) and the perimeter shooting of Ashton Platt (14 points). The Bison lead 20-12 after one and 34-22 at halftime.

CMR came out firing in the third quarter behind Trigg Mapes who scored 11 of his 20 points in the frame. The Rustlers outscored the Bison 25-6 in the third for a 47-40 lead entering the fourth.

Great Falls High rallied in the fourth with clutch baskets from Platt, Stuckman and Cooper Collins. The Rustlers fouled with seconds left, but Great Falls High couldn’t convert the game winning free throws which led to overtime.

The extra period was back and forth until Moore took over. He nailed a three with 20 second left to tie the game. Stole the ball on the ensuing Bison possession which led to a go-ahead dunk with 10 seconds left.

And then he blocked the game tying shot on defense to seal a 62-60 crosstown win in overtime.

