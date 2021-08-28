Brayden Koch signs with Carroll Men's Basketball

HELENA — Brayden Koch will be staying in Helena after announcing his commitment to Carroll College Men's basketball via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

The incoming Helena Capital senior averaged nearly 19 points in the regular season as a junior while pulling down over three rebounds and nearly three steals a game per MTSportsMemories.com.

"Very excited to announce that I will be committing to Carroll College! I would like to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, and teammates that have supported me through the process. Go Saints!," said Koch on his Twitter.

Helena Capital finished fourth in the 2020-2021 Class AA State basketball tournament.