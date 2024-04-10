Bozeman standout Kellen Harrison signs with Carroll College to continue basketball career

BOZEMAN — Bozeman point guard Kellen Harrison put pen to paper Wednesday to officially sign with the Carroll College men's basketball program.

"I can’t wait to get to Carroll," Harrison said. "Being around guys that are playing basketball, just basketball guys, being around those guys will help me. Just getting there, getting to work. I’m very excited to do that."

The standout point guard for Bozeman was also Montana's Gatorade and MaxPreps player of the year in football. He was the starting quarterback and safety for the Hawks' state championship team last season.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Bozeman senior QB Kellen Harrison scores touchdown vs. Butte in 2023 state quarterfinals.

Harrison had options to play either sport at the next level, but basketball has always been his main sport.

"I was open to playing football, but I really wanted to play basketball in college," he explained. "It’s (basketball) been a part of my life this whole time, so it means so much to me. I’m very grateful that I can go do it for four more years."

MTN Sports Bozeman's Kellen Harrison walks off the court after scoring 34 points in a 77-75 overtime victory over Bozeman Gallatin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Saints head coach Ryan Lundgren just completed his first season at the helm with Carroll, leading the Saints to the Frontier Conference championship game and an NAIA postseason appearance. A strong culture is being built that Harrison is excited to join.

"They definitely had a really good season," Harrison said. "I like the way the culture is built at Carroll and how it played out through the season, I just felt it’s somewhere I want to be."

He left a legacy with Bozeman both on the gridiron and the court that will be remembered long after he graduates. For him, it was all about sharing the journey with his teammates.

"It means so much," Harrison said. "I’ve played with a lot of those guys my entire life, and just kind of having it come to a close, it’s a little sad, but it’s also, I’m extremely grateful for the time I had with them."