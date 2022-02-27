Bozeman finishes undefeated in Eastern AA with win over Skyview

BOZEMAN — Bozeman's regular-season finale Saturday capped off a perfect 14-0 record in Eastern AA with a 20-point victory over Billings Skyview, 66-46.

The Hawks (18-1, 14-0) recorded 12 3-pointers between five different scorers with Jackson Bayse (9 points) and Kellen Harrison (11 points) both drilling three, Bryson Zanto (6 points) and Ty Huse (15 points) hitting two, and Trent Rogers sinking (14 points) one from deep.

Skyview's Lane Love led the Falcons with 11 points.

Bozeman's perfect performance in Eastern AA secures the Hawks the top seed in next week's divisional tournament, which is being held at Belgrade High School starting Thursday. Skyview is listed as the No. 2 seed.