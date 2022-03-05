Boys Eastern AA: Senior, Skyview punch tickets to divisional championship

BELGRADE — Day two of the boys divisionals for Eastern AA tipped off late Friday afternoon with Billings Senior and Billings Skyview punching their ticket to Saturday's championship.

#4 Billings Senior 62, #8 Belgrade 40

If Billings Senior's Reagan Walker didn't have the green light to shoot before Friday's game against Belgrade, he has it now.

The 6-foot-4 senior hit seven 3-pointers in the first half on 10 attempts and finished with a game-high 21 points to help the Broncs roll past Belgrade, 62-40.

Senior's Cactus Runsabove was the Broncs' second-leading scorer with 15-points and six rebounds. Belgrade's Ta'Veus Randle led the Panthers with 18 points and four rebounds.

The Broncs will play their crosstown rival #2 Skyview in the Eastern AA Divisional Championship on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Belgrade will play in Friday's Loser Out game over at Gallatin High School against the #3 Raptors at 9:30 a.m.

#2 Billings Skyview 63, #6 Billings West 59

Down by as much as eight in overtime, Billings Skyview's Payton Sanders hit a clutch three-pointer to send Friday's game into double overtime where the Falcons held on to win by four, 63-59.

Sanders led all scorers with 27 points. Skyview's Lane Love finished with 13 points and was one rebound short of recording a double-double. His teammate Anthony Schacht finished with 12 points.

West had four scorers finish in double digits: Cooper Tyson (14), Sam Phillips (12), Billy Carlson (12), and Gabe Hatler (11).

Skyview advances to Friday's Eastern AA Divisional Championship and will play crosstown foe #4 Billings Senior at 6:30 p.m.

With the tournament being double elimination, West will move to the loser's bracket and faces Bozeman on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a chance to advance to the consolation game.