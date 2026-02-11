GREAT FALLS — Billings West continued its recent run of success against Great Falls High, pulling away in the second quarter Tuesday night and cruising to a 57–30 road win over the Bison.

With the victory, West improves to 11–4, while Great Falls High falls to 2–15.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Billings West pulls away from Great Falls High, wins 10th straight in series

The Bison struck first when Noah Fleming scored in the paint for the game’s opening points, but the Golden Bears quickly settled in behind balanced scoring and crisp ball movement.

West answered with an inside finish from Colton Bush, then built early momentum with a strong sequence from Cash Rice and Grayson Baumann. Rice found Baumann for a bucket, then knocked down a 3-pointer on the return pass to help the Bears take control early.

Great Falls High stayed within reach in the first quarter behind Elijah Campbell, who converted a sky hook in the post to trim the deficit. But West closed the period ahead 11–4 after Gabe Wieder finished through contact for a three-point play.

The Golden Bears created separation in the second quarter. Jaxen Walter attacked the rim for a finger-roll finish as part of an eight-point night, and West continued to extend the margin with defensive pressure and transition opportunities.

Just before halftime, Elias Bonner beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to cap the surge and send West into the break with a comfortable lead. The Bears maintained control throughout the second half to secure the win — their 10th straight over the Bison dating back to 2021.

