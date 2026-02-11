Bigger than basketball: 'Orange Out for Otto' raises over $10K for East Helena boy fighting leukemia

EAST HELENA — Life is bigger than basketball.

That was the sentiment last Friday in East Helena as the Vigilantes hosted Lockwood on the hardwood and — more importantly — raised over $10,000 in support of a local boy battling leukemia.

One-year-old Otto Somerfeld was the beneficiary of East Helena’s “Orange Out for Otto” night. On most Friday nights, the Vigilantes’ gym is filled with navy blue. But for Otto, East Helena was flooded by a sea of orange.

“I came out midway through the fourth quarter of the JV game,” East Helena boys basketball coach Ty Ridgeway said, “and I was like, ‘Holy cannoli, there’s a lot of people here!’“

Over 250 orange shirts were sold, with all proceeds benefiting the Somerfeld family. Other money was raised through raffle baskets, a pop-a-shot competition and a 50/50 raffle.

“It’s just the community coming out,” said Ridgeway. “I mean, you saw the turnout, which was outstanding. You know, life is bigger than basketball. So, we’re just happy. We heard great news about the Somerfeld family. And we’re happy Otto’s hanging in there and doing well.”

But it wasn’t just the home team supporting Otto. Visiting Lockwood purchased shirts for its whole side in a show of solidarity.

“Ty is a good buddy of mine,” said Lockwood boys basketball coach Bobby Anderson. “So, I just went to Ty when we got here and said ‘What can we do? How can we be a part of it?’ And it worked out.

“I thought it turned out great, and sometimes things are bigger than basketball. The biggest thing is just praying for that family, praying for that little boy. (We are) hoping everything goes well in the future for them.”

And despite the overwhelming outpouring of support for Otto, no one was surprised.

“Oh, no,” Ridgeway said about if he was surprised by how the East Helena community supported Otto. “I knew it was going to be a full house. I’m just so proud to be part of this community and to teach here at this high school. And what a great cause this was for our community to come out and support the Somerfeld family. And, go Otto!”

A GoFundMe for Otto with a $100,000 goal has already raised more than $96,000. Following Orange Out for Otto, the Somerfeld family released the following statement:

“On behalf of the Somerfeld family — Gus, Holly, and Leroy and Otto — we want to share our deepest gratitude with the East Helena community. The outpouring of love, prayers, and support you have shown us during Otto’s battle with leukemia has been truly humbling.

“We are happy to share that Otto has responded well to treatment and just completed his second round of chemotherapy. Our next big step is a bone marrow transplant in mid-March, and we are incredibly grateful to share that we have found a match. Whether it was a note of encouragement, a donation, or a prayer, please know it is working. We have always known East Helena is a special place.“

