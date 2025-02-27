Western B boys: Thompson Falls, Florence roll to opening-round wins

HAMILTON — The first round of the Western B boys basketball divisional tournament got underway at Hamilton High School on Thursday. Thompson Falls and Florence advanced in the early games while Loyola-St. Ignatius and Arlee-Troy rounded out the evening.

Florence 70, Eureka 36

A close game at first turned into a rout as the Florence Falcons beat the Eureka Lions 70-36 in the second quarterfinal at the Western B.

Brody Duchien scored 20 points and Mason Arlington added 13 for Florence, which will take on Thompson Falls in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

MTN Sports Florence's boys huddle up during their game against Eureka at the Western B Divisional.

The Falcons led the Lions 16-13 at the end of the first quarter as the teams went back and forth, and Florence extended that to a 38-25 advantage by halftime as it took control.

Mose Smith added 10 points for Florence, while Kyler Kossman led Eureka with 16 points. The Lions will take on Anaconda in a loser-out game on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Thompson Falls 54, Anaconda 36

Owen Doyle scored 16 points and Thompson Falls advanced to the semifinal round of the Western B in the first boys game of the day with a 54-36 win over Anaconda.

The Blue Hawks jumped out to a 13-0 lead and led 18-2 after the first quarter and 32-16 at halftime. Kaiden Robins added 12 points and Ethan Burgess chipped in 10.

Shane Schalk led the Copperheads with 11.

The Blue Hawks will play in the semifinals on Friday while the Copperheads will play in a loser-out game.

